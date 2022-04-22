Bradford White Water Heaters to Present Course at AESP 2022 Spring Training Event

Bradford White's Gregory Holladay will examine how energy industry pros can use product education and mid-stream rebates to successfully position electric heat pump water heaters

AMBLER, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Holladay, business development manager – specialty markets at Bradford White Water Heaters, is presenting a course on effectively understanding, positioning, and promoting Energy Star-rated electric heat pump water heaters at AESP's 2022 Spring Training Event on May 16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Holladay will lead the "Get Heat Pumped Up" session from 8:30 a.m.-noon on the event's first day to help AESP members become effective champions of electric heat pump water heaters as the industry continues to move toward a more sustainable future. AESP's 2022 Spring Training Event is a learning event, and attendees will have the opportunity to earn CEU credits for "Get Heat Pumped Up."

"Electric heat pump water heaters combine tried-and-true water storage and heating technologies to provide users with a reliable, efficient unit," Holladay said. "With an increasing priority on decarbonization, it's critical that the good stewards of the energy industry have a deep understanding of the solutions available to contractors and homeowners. Bradford White's portfolio of Energy Star-rated electric heat pump water heaters delivers extraordinary energy efficiency along with high-quality performance and reliability."

Holladay will be joined by Howard Merson, Senior Fellow, Trade Ally Strategy & Management at Energy Solutions and Paul Campbell, Director Energy & Sustainability Marketing at ICF. Together, these industry experts will teach attendees to:

Understand and demonstrate how a heat pump water heater works, saves money, and can ultimately pay for itself through rebates and gained efficiencies.

Create and measure instant, mid-stream high-dollar rebates.

Utilize a partnership with Energy Star to promote, educate and evaluate program success through sharing best practices.

Create relationships with manufacturers to foster direct access to product distributors and contractors.

Partnering with AESP to share strategies for successfully positioning Energy Star electric heat pump water heaters highlights Bradford White's commitment to not only developing and manufacturing cutting-edge solutions but offering the training and education necessary to continue the advancement of industry professionals across the nation.

Registration for "Get Heat Pumped Up" is open for AESP members and other industry professionals through May 15. Visit https://www.aesp.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1244774&group=.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

