AFRM Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Affirm Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFRM).

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – February 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Affirm lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/affirm-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Affirm's buy now, pay later service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (3) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's Tweet contained only selected metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did; (5) the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

