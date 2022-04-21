WASHINGTON, DC AND BALTIMORE, MD MERGE BIDS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™

Matches played at newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium and DC to host flagship FIFA Fan Festival

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, and the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland announced the Washington, DC/ Baltimore, MD Joint Bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™. All matches would be played at the newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland while Washington, DC would host a flagship FIFA Fan Festival™ that activates soccer across our nation's capital and region.

FIFA 2026 (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to team up with our sister city to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 to the Sports Capital," said Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We know that the Washington-Baltimore bid is a winning bid. We're a sports city, we're a soccer city, and people from across the nation and around the world will want to be in and near DC in the summer of 2026 when we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday. When you bring all that energy to the greatest tournament in the world, across two fantastic American cities, that is going to be an unforgettable experience."

Both communities have already begun discussing merging the best that both bids had to offer from security and regional transportation to, fan engagement and legacy programing that will deliver a premier experience for fans from around the world and provide the region with a lasting positive impact.

"I am extremely excited to join forces with the District of Columbia to strengthen our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring another world-class event to Charm City. Mayor Bowser and I want to ensure we give our cities the best opportunity to win this major event which will provide massive economic boosts for both urban centers."

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, co-chair of Baltimore Maryland 2026 said, "We are pleased to merge our Baltimore, Maryland World Cup bid with Washington, DC. The combination of our two world-class cities in the Capital Region will provide FIFA with exceptional soccer facilities for match play in Baltimore, and the grandeur of the nation's capital for cultural activities to celebrate the World Cup in the United States."

The proposed FIFA Fan Festival on the National Mall and adjoining Pennsylvania Avenue will be a must visit experience for fans from around the globe. It will also be held in conjunction with the United States' celebration of its 250th anniversary on July 4th along "America's Front Yard." City officials estimate more than one million attendees, which could become the largest single-day attendance number in FIFA Fan Fest™ history.

"We are really excited about partnering with our friends in Baltimore, Maryland to bring the best of both cities to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for all soccer fans," said Max Brown, DC2026 Advisory Board co-chair. "We look forward to having FIFA and its delegates in DC for meetings, practices, the biggest FIFA Fan Festival, and are confident that our region will exceed expectations in delivering an innovative, powerful, and fun fan experience."

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC), and Instagram (@EventsDC).

ABOUT THE SPORT AND ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION OF MARYLAND (The Sport Corp.)

A non-profit moving Maryland forward through sports. The Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland is a 501(c)3 established in 2019 to further and promote exclusively, charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes and the business and objects to be carried on and promoted by it are: To incubate cultural and operational event integrity for large scale sport and entertainment events in Maryland; To support Maryland Sports in hosting major sports events, economic analysis and research relating to sports, sponsorship of major sports events, and development of partnerships with other public and private entities to sponsor major sports events; To lessen the government's burden by promoting regional, national and international sporting events in the State of Maryland; To recruit, retain, market, promote and manage sports events that have positive media exposure, economic impact and image impact within the State of Maryland, and which will enhance the quality of life of citizens of the State of Maryland; To solicit and receive contributions from businesses, governmental entities, nonprofit entities and individuals interested in the promotion of sports in the State of Maryland. Events supported and produced by The Sport Corp. Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, Maryland Cycling Classic and Baltimore-Maryland 2026.

Balitmore (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Events DC