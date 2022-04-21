TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES PBFY, EXPANDING FLEXIBLE PACKAGING DIVISION

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of PBFY, one of the largest flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition expands TricorBraun's award-winning flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.

"We are pleased to grow our industry-leading flexible packaging offerings, providing customers with expanded services and supply chain options, while supporting PBFY's growth," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We have great respect for the strong business the PBFY team has built, and we are happy to officially welcome PBFY to the TricorBraun family."

California-based PBFY has provided flexible packaging services for many well-known brands in the food, coffee, tea, and health and beauty markets for nearly 15 years. The company now operates as PBFY, a TricorBraun company. After a transition period, PBFY will integrate with TricorBraun Flex.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 34 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About PBFY

PBFY is a full-service flexible packaging distributor with ancillary manufacturing capabilities. From stand-up pouches to side-gusseted bags, we have high-quality foil, paper, and plastic product packaging for all your needs. Industries we've served include food, coffee and tea, and health and beauty. We offer custom options, such as valve and tin-tie application, custom printing and design, and hot-stamp printing. At PBFY, we can help you create unique product bags that represent your brand in a polished, professional manner.

About TricorBraun Flex

TricorBraun Flex is a global leader in stock and custom printed flexible packaging, serving over 4,500 customers in more than 50 countries. Focusing on markets such as coffee, tea, pet food, nutrition and specialty foods, our products include side-gusset bags, stand-up pouches, Biotrē (sustainable packaging), paper tin-tie bags, flat pouches, bulk packaging, rollstock, accessories, tins, and more. We also manufacture and supply our patented one-way degassing valve. Our stock line is available to order on our website and ships from our local warehouses within 24-48 hours of order placement. TricorBraun Flex offers a range of printing options, varying from short-run printing to full-speed production.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 1,700 packaging professionals operating from more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

