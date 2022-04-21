Tech-infused Lake Nona Wave Hotel guest rooms feature SONIFI's interactive TV and STAYCAST streaming solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests at the new Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando are surrounded by the perfect balance of hospitality and technology, including interactive solutions from SONIFI in each of the 234 guest rooms.

As part of the tech-forward Lake Nona community, Wave Hotel is quickly becoming a destination hub for business and leisure travelers alike. Every aspect of the hotel is infused with technology — from the fitness center to the events space and individual guest rooms — to redefine what an extraordinary guest experience can be.

Wave Hotel uses SONIFI's interactive TV solution to let guests know about the technology and services available in their room, and to promote amenities available on property, including restaurants, bars, a pool deck with cabanas, and its Living Room lobby. It's also where they highlight the best of what the Lake Nona community has to offer for entertainment and experiences.

The SONIFI system further elevates the guest's in-room experience with access to entertainment like on-demand movies and videos, TV programming, and 2,000+ apps through SONIFI's streaming solution, STAYCAST.

"We have a very diverse mix of guests from around the world," said Suzie Yang, Wave Hotel's General Manager. "Some are here to rest and recharge, others are here because of the groundbreaking business activity that takes place in Lake Nona. So our technology must enhance the guest experience by making their stay friction-free and seamless."

Ease of use is critical to making a guest's technology touchpoints impactful. "SONIFI's interactive TV and STAYCAST streaming solutions allow guests to watch what they want, when they want, simply and securely," Yang said. "And because things quickly evolve in this innovative community, our staff needs to be able to easily update the information we promote to guests, which SONIFI's system does and more."

Additional interactive features for guest requests, in-room dining and group services are being added to the system as well.

"Lake Nona is one of the most exciting communities in the U.S. right now, and Tavistock's Wave Hotel is a perfect example of how hospitality can evolve what connected yet personalized guest experiences look like," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "Wave Hotel is one of the most technologically advanced hotels we've seen, and SONIFI is proud to work alongside them as they pave the way for the future of hospitality."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

