Sharethrough Appoints First CMO to Spearhead Go-To-Market Strategy

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough, one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the appointment of Ben Skinazi to the company's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Skinazi will be responsible for fueling the company's marketing of its omnichannel offering to further position Sharethrough as the leading omnichannel ad exchange. Skinazi will continue reporting directly to CEO JF Cote.



"Ben has played a vital role in our company's evolution over the last decade and his in-depth knowledge of our business and the industry made him a prime candidate for leading Sharethrough through its next phase of innovation as CMO," said JF Cote, Chief Executive Officer at Sharethrough. "His contributions have been invaluable in driving business growth and I look forward to the profound impact he will continue to make through his instrumental expertise and insight."



Previously, he held the title of Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Sharethrough, where he led the company's marketing and communication strategies following the company's merger with district m, an omnichannel supply side platform. As the CMO of Sharethrough, Skinazi will be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of company investments in all aspects of Sharethrough's marketing and go-to-market strategy.



"It's an honor to become the CMO of such an innovative and fast-growing company at such a critical time for our industry," said Skinazi. "Since joining Sharethrough, I have been fortunate to work with such a dynamic team that loves scaling opportunities and tackling challenges as much as I do. I've always resonated with Sharethrough's mission and vision to put people at the center of advertising, and I look forward to what the future holds for the company."



Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers & publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the west coast & New York City in the east.

