Psychedelic Therapy Leader Mindbloom Expands Medical Advisory Board

Board now includes the former Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and both the Chair and Vice Chair of Psychiatry at Houston Methodist Hospital

AUSTIN, Texas , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbloom, a leader in psychedelic therapy, today announced the expansion of their medical advisory board to include Vanila Singh, MD MACM, former Chief Medical Officer of the US Department of Health and Human Services. Singh is joined by Benjamin Weinstein, MD and Alok Madan, PhD, MPH, both from Houston Methodist Hospital, who are also joining the board at this time.

These three join Teddy Akiki, MD and Cameron Sepah, PhD, along with Mindbloom's medical director Leonardo Vando, MD, science director Casey Paleos, MD and psychiatric nurse practitioner advocate Kristin Arden, PMHNP-BC on the board.

The members of the Medical Advisory Board advise Mindbloom on the safe, responsible, and science-backed administration of ketamine therapy for those in need. "We believe that science and data should light the way when it comes to ketamine therapy," said Dylan Beynon, CEO of Mindbloom. "The expertise and experiences of Dr. Singh, Dr. Weinstein, and Dr. Mada will be invaluable as we develop the gold standard in psychedelic therapy."

The Medical Advisory Board will support Mindbloom in the expansion of Mindbloom's programs to treat new indications and issues as well as the ability to offer new medical treatments. They will also ensure that Mindbloom's treatment programs are administered safely and effectively by helping to refine clinical practice guidelines on key medical practice issues.

Dr. Vanila Singh: Facilitating Public Policy and Responsible Access

With over 25 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Singh's work was integral in shaping opioid policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). As such, she will provide a critical perspective on issues of diversion and abuse for Mindbloom. Dr. Singh is the former Chief Medical Officer of the HHS, where she served as Acting Regional Health Administrator of the western U.S. as well as Chairperson of the highly regarded Pain Management Task Force in conjunction with the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Dr. Singh has spent over 18 years at the Stanford University School of Medicine as a Clinical Associate Professor and also serves as a teaching mentor at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Dr. Singh is double board-certified in pain management and anesthesiology.

"America is facing a mental health crisis that needs to be acknowledged and addressed immediately," said Dr. Singh. "Mindbloom and its more accessible approach to treatment with the vital combination of medicine, tele-coaching, and care with clinical precision will bring much needed methods to tackle this crisis head on."

Dr. Benjamin Weinstein: Increasing Access To Effective Treatment

Dr. Weinstein is the Chair of Psychiatry and Chief of Service at Houston Methodist Hospital. He is also the C. James and Carole Walter Looke Presidential Distinguished Centennial Clinical Academic Scholar in Behavioral Health and a Clinical Professor at UT McGovern Medical School. He is board certified in Psychiatry and eligible Neurology with 23+ years of experience in the medical field. As part of the advisory board, he will provide a knowledgeable and credible perspective on the practice of clinical psychiatry and the importance of increasing access to treatment.

"Mindbloom can play a transformative role in mental health by safely providing industry-leading outcomes and increasing affordability of ketamine therapy to people anywhere in the country," said Dr. Weinstein. "I am thrilled to be a part of Mindbloom's advisory board, guiding and supporting the company as it aims to increase access to effective mental health treatments, an area that I am most passionate about."

Dr. Alok Madan: Advancing Research and Clinical Outcomes

With more than 15 years of experience in formal training, direct patient care, clinic management and research to improve neuropsychiatric care, Dr. Madan is Vice Chairman, Department of Psychiatry and John S. Dunn Foundation Distinguished Centennial Clinical Academic Scholar in Behavioral Health at Houston Methodist. He is also Professor of Psychology in Neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Academic Institute and Professor of Psychology in Clinical Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College. He has extensive experience in the implementation and evaluation of programs to improve care quality. He has led efforts to improve the safety of inpatient psychiatric care, implement outcomes assessment systems, evaluate the effectiveness of integrated psychiatric treatment for individuals with severe neuropsychiatric illness as well as identify biomarkers of illness and response to treatment.

"I agreed to join Mindbloom's Medical Advisory Board after reviewing the remarkable clinical outcomes that our clients have experienced from remote ketamine therapy," said Dr. Madan. "In fact, I'm so impressed with and truly believe in Mindbloom's mission, that I working closely with the team to further advance research and increase access to this innovative mental health treatment."

For more information about Mindbloom and its approach to psychedelic medicine, visit www.mindbloom.com .

About Mindbloom, Inc.

Mindbloom is a leader in psychedelic therapy, offering a combination of science-backed medicine with coaching, content, and clinical precision for people looking to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Founded by 3-time tech entrepreneur Dylan Beynon, Mindbloom aims to address the mental health crisis through at-home psychedelic therapy. This approach results in strong clinical outcomes and increased access to affordable treatment. For more information, visit www.mindbloom.com .

