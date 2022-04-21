PINNACLE FERTILITY JOINS NATIONAL INFERTILITY AWARENESS WEEK TO RAISE AWARENESS AND EMPOWER THE INFERTILITY COMMUNITY

TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility joins the annual movement, National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), designed to help anyone struggling to start or grow their family. In recognition of this year's NIAW, April 24 through April 30, Pinnacle Fertility is raising infertility awareness, empowering the infertility community, and helping break down the stigma surrounding infertility. In addition to a contribution to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, Pinnacle Fertility is raising its network of fertility practices' voices locally in-clinic and nationally online to support the infertility community and help change the conversation.

"Infertility impacts 1 in 8 couples in the US. The chances that you know someone experiencing challenges on their journey to parenthood are pretty high. Yet the stigmatism surrounding it is still pervasive. Many of our patients struggle with this grief and isolation while navigating a complex journey. By promoting awareness and support, we are helping our communities feel empowered during this monumental, yet sometimes difficult life experience," shares Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility.

Throughout NIAW, Pinnacle Fertility and its network of clinics will be taking part in NIAW activities to increase awareness of infertility, break down stigmas and improve support for the infertility community. Physicians from each fertility practice within the Pinnacle network including Advanced Fertility Care, California Fertility Partners, Dominion Fertility, Institute for Human Reproduction, ORM Fertility, Reproductive Gynecology & Infertility, and Santa Monica Fertility are speaking up to support those struggling by sharing what #InfertilityStrong means to them via personal videos. Pinnacle's network will also be engaging on social media lifting up voices from the family building community and sharing how #WeCanAll raise awareness and support the infertility community. Pinnacle Fertility clinic team members will wear orange on Wednesday, April 27th as part of NIAW's #WearOrange campaign to spark more conversations about the disease that impacts 6.7 million people in the US each year.

Infertility Facts

1 in 8 couples (or 12% of married women) has trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)

7.4 million women (or 11.9% of women) have received infertility services in their lifetime. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)

Approximately one-third of infertility is attributed to the female partner, one-third is attributed to the male partner, and one-third is caused by a combination of problems in both partners or is unexplained. (www.asrm.org)

A couple ages 29-33 with a normal functioning reproductive system has only a 20-25% chance of conceiving in any given month. (National Women's Health Resource Center)

After six months of trying, 60% of couples will conceive without medical assistance. (Infertility As A Covered Benefit, William M. Mercer, 1997)

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

