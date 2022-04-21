OSIS and WELL Health Partner to Offer 60+ Community Health Centers Best-In-KLAS Patient Communications Capabilities

Partnership Brings Together Two HIT Leaders to Enhance Digital Patient Communications for Underserved Populations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc., a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today announces a partnership with OSIS , a non-profit technology services organization providing NextGen Healthcare technology assistance to Community Health Centers. The partnership offers OSIS Members – Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) – preferred access to WELL Health's digital patient communications platform as a preferred vendor through the OSIS Partner Program .

OSIS and WELL Health Partner to Offer Community Health Centers Best-In-KLAS Patient Communications Capabilities

WELL Health's patient communication platform enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure messaging in the patient's preferred channel - SMS/texting, email or phone - and preferred language.

"More than 130+ FQHCs use WELL Health to automate disjointed communications across their entire organization, eliminating the barriers that often keep patients from good clinical outcomes and better relationships with their providers," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "Our partnership with OSIS now pairs WELL Health's Best-in-KLAS platform with the OSIS network of Community Health Centers to help engage underserved patient populations."

As a preferred vendor in the OSIS partner program, Members can utilize WELL Health to communicate with patients throughout their entire care experience for everything from instructions before a procedure to post-appointment follow up, and more. OSIS Members can also leverage ChatAssist AI to automatically respond to thousands of routine patient inquiries to free up their staff to focus on high-touch patient interactions and mitigate staff burnout. According to a recent WELL Health study , 82 percent of surveyed clinical support staff attribute their burnout to the patient communications process.

"We choose like-minded partners who understand the needs of our Community Health Center Members and deliver top-rated products and services that make a difference," said Scott Heaton, VP of Business Development and Member Relations, OSIS. "WELL Health aligns with our service delivery model. The deep expertise of the OSIS team paired with WELL Health's innovative solution will help our Members increase the quality of care and positively advance outcomes in the modern age of community healthcare."

Since inception, WELL Health has helped Community Health Centers and FQHCs reach and engage vulnerable patient populations in their care through secure patient communications. As one use case example, healthcare providers used WELL Health to facilitate nearly 11 million COVID-19 vaccine appointments, 1.8 million of which were in partnership with FQHCs.1

"Technology is imperative to improve the patient experience," said Peter Mojarras, Chief Operations Officer, Castle Family Health Centers . "As an OSIS Member and WELL Health customer, I know first-hand the incredible expertise and role each partner brings to the table in helping community health centers, like ours, put forward the best technology to create an engaging and high-quality care experience for underserved patient populations."

WELL Health addresses the unique needs of Community Health Centers and their patient populations thanks to its suite of flexible offerings, including:

Accessible Digital Patient Engagement. WELL Health delivers a simple SMS/texting solution that does not require an app download, internet access or even a password. It is easily accessible to diverse populations and can help ensure patients attend appointments, understand and adhere to care plans, and become more engaged in their care.

Multilingual Patient Communications: WELL Health offers numerous languages enabling providers to engage their diverse patient population in their preferred language and overcome potential language barriers which could impede access to care.

Call-To-Text Functionality : Providers can easily move important health conversations to text which enables Community Health Center patients - who may be busy with full-time jobs and not have time during their breaks to wait on hold - to engage with healthcare providers via text at their convenience. : Providers can easily move important health conversations to text which enables Community Health Center patients - who may be busy with full-time jobs and not have time during their breaks to wait on hold - to engage with healthcare providers via text at their convenience.

About OSIS

OSIS, a 501(c)3 based out of Cincinnati, is the largest network of NextGen health centers in the U.S. Currently representing over 115 health centers, in 500 locations across 34 states, OSIS specializes in the implementation, customization, optimization, training, and ongoing support for NextGen Healthcare's EPM and EHR Systems. We also provide a wide range of advisory services and IT support customized to the unique demands of Health Centers. For more information about OSIS, please visit http://www.osisonline.net/ .

About Well Health Inc.

WELL® Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email and telephone. WELL Health helps 400 healthcare organizations facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 40 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate nearly 11 million COVID vaccine appointments (1.8 million of which were in partnership with FQHCs) 1

Send more than 81 million COVID-related messages1

1Data set from 12/9/2020 to 4/4/2022, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

