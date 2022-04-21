Nestlé and Girls With Impact Team-up to Spur GenZ Women to Innovate with "Big Ideas-Better World" $5,000 Challenge: Every Entrant is a Winner

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Creativity and Innovation Day, Nestle USA, and the non-profit Girls With Impact (GWI) today announced a national challenge to encourage the next generation of women to innovate in the food and beverage space.

"At Nestle, we are striving to connect emerging talent to thrive as future creators. That's why we're engaging the next generation to bring the best ideas and help solve some of our most pressing problems in the food and beverage industry -- from sustainable packaging to creative and affordable healthy foods," said Melissa Cash, Chief Strategy Officer, Nestlé USA, "Our partnership with Girls With Impact means that young women throughout the U.S. have the opportunity to turn their passions and ideas into real solutions."

The Big Ideas – Better World competition is open to youth over the age of 12. By submitting an idea, all competition participants will receive a full scholarship to Girls With Impact's business leadership academy, a 10-week live online instructor-led program where women 14 to 24 turn a passion into impact while building critical skills for college and career success.

"The next generation of women are real change agents," said Jennifer Openshaw, CEO of Girls With Impact. "They want to use their digital skills and passion for impact to solve some of the world's most pressing problems."

Interested participants can view a brief video to learn about innovation and how to submit a compelling idea for the Big Ideas, Better World Competition. Submissions must include:

Idea title The current problem or opportunity that the idea is stemming from Your great idea/solution How your idea will create a more sustainable future through the power of food

Over 70% of Gen Z men and women want to personally drive innovation, according to a Girls With Impact national study, What's inside the minds of GenZ? Research also shows that women as employees and entrepreneurs increase productivity and profitability, along with innovation.

Today's announcement builds on Nestle's longstanding efforts to empower and prepare the next generation of makers, creators, entrepreneurs and agripreneurs to make their impact.

Girls With Impact is available year-round. Upcoming registrations are now open for summer. Learn more here or download the social media asset here.

