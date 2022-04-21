InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Boat Keel (FLA-3435)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a boat to glide through water and attain higher speeds without purchasing a more powerful engine," said an inventor, from Port St. Lucie, Fla., "so I invented the VENTED KEEL SYSTEM. My design reduces hydrodynamic resistance and the associated stress on a boat's engine."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a boat keel. In doing so, it enables the vessel to glide faster and easier through the water. As a result, it reduces fuel consumption and it enhances travel speeds. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

