Herzing University Recognized as 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School

National Private Nonprofit's Support for Veteran-Focused Educational Opportunities Earns Honor for Second Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses in seven states, as well as an online division, announced that it has again earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse®. The honor was announced in March and is Herzing's second time receiving the recognition, the first coming in 2021.



VIQTORY's Military Friendly® Schools survey recognizes colleges, universities, and trade schools that support United States' military service personnel and veterans in their academic and career endeavors and long-term success.

Herzing University supports military veterans, active duty, guard and reserve (AGR) personnel, and spouses/dependents in accomplishing their academic and career goals by providing personalized pathways and valuable experience. Each year, approximately one million of the nearly 19 million U.S. military veterans use their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to pursue higher education programs across the country.

"We want to thank VIQTORY for this high recognition. As a school founded in 1965 by Navy Veteran Henry Herzing, we have a long tradition of supporting veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are currently serving," said Herzing University Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Jarvis Racine, who leads Herzing's accessibility and funding programs for students with Military experience. "We are proud of our school's continuing commitment to the men and women who protect us at home and abroad, whether it is helping to support new legislation like Wisconsin's Heroes for Healthcare initiative or providing easily accessible, affordable, and flexible pathway options to help veterans transition back into the civilian workforce."

Herzing will be included in the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list that will appear in the May issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final survey results and ratings are determined by combining an institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet minimum thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans. The benchmark is set by the score of the leading institution.

Herzing University specializes in nursing, healthcare, technology, business, and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

To learn more about military admissions, benefits, and special initiatives at Herzing University, visit www.herzing.edu/admissions/military-admissions.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

