Boston Consulting Group opens new office in Costa Rica, supporting global operations and company growth in North America

COSTA RICA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading employers and management consulting firms, announced the opening of a new business services center in Costa Rica, called "Nexus", located at Ultrapark I.

The BCG Nexus Costa Rica expects to create more than 400 jobs in the next two years with continued growth throughout the decade. This expansion of BCG's international presence has been inspired by the growing demand for and success of other global hub locations in cities such as Atlanta, Delhi and Madrid, among others.

BCG Nexus Costa Rica will execute best-in-class operations in various internal and client enablement functions serving BCG's broader global business.

"The addition of BCG Nexus Costa Rica highlights the tremendous growth story of BCG as we continue to invest in our people and enhance the critical services to support our growing business," said Brian Gross, BCG's North America Chief Operating Officer.

The office will be a hub for regional and global functional teams to be co-locate in a dynamic and engaging space, enabling team members to connect with and serve our BCG and client customer base in North America, as well as other global support for BCG staff and consultants around the world.

The diverse set of business services teams will cover administrative and executive support, data research services, design studios, and agile IT, among others.

For his part, Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade, said "The announcement of the opening of the Boston Consulting Group company in Costa Rica highlights the dynamic growth experienced by the services sector, and the favorable platform we offer to do so successfully. Future collaborators will have the opportunity to face and attract solutions to a wide range of clients to create sustainable competitive advantages and with positive impacts in different areas of specialization. We appreciate not only the vote of confidence in our country, but also in our human talent, which has proven to be the key element in attracting foreign direct investment".

Additionally, Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE, mentioned that "Having a company with the global prestige of BCG is a vote of confidence in the ability of Costa Rican talent to serve complex processes in business analytics that lead to strategies, business models and key knowledge for its global clients. We trust that Costa Rica can be that ally for BCG and contribute to the growth of knowledge-intensive services that by 2021 reached $6,412 billion, growing 8.4%".

BCG currently has more than 70 contract employees in the country, with plans to grow quickly in many functions in the coming months.

ABOUT BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their important challenges and capture their biggest opportunities.

BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, they work closely with their clients to adopt a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders – empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Its diverse global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that questions the status quo and spark change.

BCG offers solutions through management consulting, cutting-edge technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. They work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

