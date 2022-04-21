Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week presents the shows of 34 designers and the collections of 320 brands

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) catwalk has started presenting creations designed by major national and international bridal wear designers. 34 top-level firms and emerging brands will take part in the fashion shows of the industry's international benchmark event, showing their new products, as will the 320 firms that will be taking part in the fair.

The BBFW catwalk is being the setting for the launch of national and international firms, who are presenting their 2023 collection of bride gowns, groom wear and evening wear to buyers, communication media, wedding planners and guests, who will also be able to follow the fashion shows on the BBFW Digital Experience app. The first firms to take to the catwalk have been Jesús Peiró, Marchesa for Pronovias, Yolancris and, for the first time, Peter Langner and Viktor&Rolf. The designer couple from The Netherlands has starred the first world fashion show of their bridal line, Viktor&Rolf Mariage at the Barcelona Bridal Night.

Other international brands making their debut at the BBFW are Vestal (South Korea); Agnieska Swialty (Poland); and Modeca (Netherlands). Other participating again, are Marylise & Rembo Styling (Belgium); Demetrios (USA); Julia Kontogruni (Bulgaria); Carlo Pignatelli (Italy) and Cymbeline (France).

In addition, Spanish companies such as Atelier Pronovias; Rosa Clará; Sophie et Voilà; Isabel Sanchis; Marco & María; Ramón Sanjurjo and Nicole Milano are participating in the show.

Over 320 brands at the trade fair

The BBFW fair will run at the same time with the catwalk on 22 and 23 April and will remain open until the 24 with more than 320 firms, 75% of them being international visiting from 27 countries.

Among the global brands, the renowned Lebanese firms Zuhair Murad and Tony Ward participating for the first time, stands out. The Americans Demetrios, Justin Alexander, Enzoani, Randy Fenoli, Allure or Amsale, and the Italians Nicole Milano, Peter Langner, Blumarine, Andrea Sedici, Elisabetta Polignano, Poesie Sposa, Simone Marulli, Valentini, Amelia Casablanca, Bellantuono, Maison Signore, as well as Madi Lane (Australia), Katy Corso (Ukraine), Vestal (South Korea), Julie Vino (Israel), Cymbeline (France), or Daalarna (Hungary), The Atelier by Jimmy Choo (Malaysia), Tony Ward ( Lebanon), Otilia Brailoiu (Romania), and Penny Peckam (United Kingdom) which is participating for the first time, among many others, who will present their 2023 collections.

