Atlas Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:

Thursday, May 12, 2022



Scheduled Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



US/Canada Toll-Free Dial-In:

+1 (877) 246-9875



International Dial-In:

+1 (707) 287-9353



Listen Only Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 556-5741



Listen Only International Dial-In Number:

+1 (857) 270-6226



Conference ID:

9398541

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until May 11, 2023. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 and International +1 (404) 537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 9398541.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

