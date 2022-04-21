ALM NAMES EAGLE HILL CONSULTING AN EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING INNOVATOR

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting is considered a leading innovator when it comes to employee well-being, according to ALM. The company was named an ALM Pacesetter for Employee Well-Being among top insurance, legal, management consulting, and multiservice firms.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

"We're intentional about a high quality employee experience and thrilled to see our efforts are leading edge."

The ALM PaceSetter Research report is a market research initiative of ALM Intelligence with an inclusive perspective on the professional services landscape. It covers a broad range of service providers, delivering insight into the buying and selling of professional services and helping buyers evaluate their sourcing options with objective assessments of provider services and capabilities.

According to the report, at Eagle Hill "employee well-being is at the heart of the employee experience shaped by day-to-day workplace experience. Employee well-being for Eagle Hill is linked closely to the employee experience, as well as the organizational culture." The report also details the company's employee experience framework, and it notes that Eagle Hill road tests evolving approaches through its internal Living Labs that is shared with clients.

Eagle Hill also earned strong rankings in terms of the company's business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement, and brand eminence.

"We remain intentional about providing the highest quality employee experience, and we're thrilled to see our efforts are leading edge in the management consulting industry," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "We want Eagle Hill to be a place where our people feel engaged, cared for, and supported. We doubled down on that strategy amid the pandemic and Great Resignation, which serves our employees and clients well. We know that our team is empowered to do its best work when employee well-being is a top priority," she said.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting