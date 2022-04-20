ZenWTR Alkaline Water Makes a Big Splash This Earth Day Supporting Ocean Conservation and Recycling Efforts Across The U.S. With 1% For The Oceans Initiative

ZenWTR will help to recover tens of thousands of pounds of discarded waste and help support recycling efforts in the U.S. this year

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR ®, the premium alkaline water and world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, is celebrating Earth Day by announcing the initial distribution of its "1% For the Oceans" donation that will go to numerous organizations with missions to protect and preserve our oceans and advance recycling in the U.S. As part of the company's "1% For the Oceans" initiative, 1% of total sales is committed to ocean conservation and recycling education and advocacy.

This year, ZenWTR will be supporting the following incredible initiatives on behalf of The Recycling Partnership, The Ocean Blue Project, Recycle for Vets, Keep Florida Beautiful, Keep Texas Beautiful and numerous hyper-local cleanup groups across the United States.

The Recycling Partnership: ZenWTR's support of The Recycling Partnership's Recycling Inclusion Fund will go toward a unique funding stream addressing racial disparities and systemic challenges in the U.S. waste and recycling industries. With awareness that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) have historically been under-supported in their communities, the Recycling Inclusion Fund aims to provide the resources and tools residents need to live a more sustainable life including recycling infrastructure, education improvements and training opportunities. ZenWTR's donation will significantly support The Recycling Partnership's work to close the equity gap within the U.S. Recycling System.

The Ocean Blue Project: ZenWTR is partnering with The Ocean Blue Project to support the removal of tens of thousands of pounds of microplastics from our oceans, as well as host a number of coastal cleanups. This is all in effort to support The Ocean Blue Project's goal of removing 1 million pounds of plastic waste from the ocean.

Recycle For Vets: ZenWTR is supporting this incredible organization by hosting several beach cleanups that will bring veterans together while protecting the environment. Recycle for Vets aims to provide veterans with a sense of community as well as a chance to recycle their leadership skills and continue their service in a different and equally important way.

Keep Florida Beautiful: ZenWTR will be supporting Keep Florida Beautiful's recycling and beautification efforts by sponsoring coastal cleanups across the state and the organization's inaugural BeBot program, which brings a solar-powered beach cleaning robot to cleanup events throughout the summer and beyond.

Keep Texas Beautiful: ZenWTR is partnering with Keep Texas Beautiful in support of their mission to inspire and empower volunteers to take action around issues such as waste management, recycling and environmental beautification. Together, they're creating the ZenWTR Grants program to help cover the costs of coastal and waterway cleanups for local affiliates and organizations.

By choosing ZenWTR, consumers can partake in the prevention of ocean pollution globally, thanks to the brand's use of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic to make its bottles. Additionally, they're able to support ocean preservation and recycling efforts in the U.S. through the brand's 1% For the Oceans initiative.

"Helping to restore our oceans has been the core of ZenWTR's brand mission since day one," said Lance Collins, Founder of ZenWTR. "We could not be prouder of the global impact we've been able to make thus far through our production practices, and now we're excited to be supporting these great organizations with our 1% For the Oceans initiative, which will make a difference domestically as well."

Most recently, ZenWTR became the first beverage brand in the world to receive a Plastic Negative Certification from the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX). As part of this certification, ZenWTR is committed to making its entire portfolio plastic negative by supporting programs that recover and recycle at least 200 percent of its annual plastic footprint. In addition to making its bottles from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic, which supports the growth of global recycling rates and helps clean at-risk coastal environments, ZenWTR is enabling the removal of additional plastic waste from the environment through its Plastic Negative Certification.

To learn more about these organizations and how to get involved with a beach cleanup in your area, please visit www.zenwtr.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram and TikTok. For consumers who do not have a scheduled cleanup in their area, ZenWTR encourages them to get out and host their own! Interested retailers can contact sales@zenwtr.com.

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the world's first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean vapor-distilled alkaline hydration while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2020 and is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. Additionally, 1% of total company sales directly support charities and organizations that are dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments, as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has received the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Sustainable Company of the Year Award, the 2021 BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, and BevNET's Best of 2020 Award for Best Packaging Design. More recently, ZenWTR became the world's first beverage to receive a Plastic Negative Certification. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, Kroger banners, Albertsons Companies' banners, Target, Sprouts, Farmers Market, ExtraMile, QuikTrip, Wawa and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com .

