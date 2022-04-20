Wonolo's Path Forward Program has created over 30,000 job opportunities to help people with previous justice system involvement get back to work

A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research discusses the willingness of businesses to work with individuals with prior justice system involvement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo, the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, announced the publication of a new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper entitled, "Increasing the Demand for Workers with a Criminal Record." The research discusses Wonolo's efforts to connect individuals with prior justice system involvement with job opportunities.

Wonolo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wonolo Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In our research, we find that 39% of businesses in our sample are willing to work with individuals with a criminal record at baseline, which rises to over 50% when businesses are offered crime and safety insurance, a single performance review, or a background check covering just the past year," said Zoe B. Cullen, Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. "With cost-effective policies, platforms can integrate workers with past involvement in the criminal justice system without deterring employers. This is a promising approach to expanding labor supply, and simultaneously addressing a pressing social challenge."

The research builds upon Wonolo's Path Forward Program that aims to help formerly incarcerated individuals find work. Since launching the program last year, Wonolo has experienced strong receptivity to the initiative. Over 30,000 jobs have been created to help people with prior justice system involvement find work.

"We are proud of the progress we've made in the past year with Path Forward," said Yong Kim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wonolo. "Every day, there are jobs available on Wonolo to people seeking flexible and fulfilling work. At Wonolo, we believe anyone who has the will to work should have an opportunity to do so. We want to remove barriers and stand in support of those who have been involved with the justice system. The data by researchers from the Harvard Business School shows that businesses are receptive to working with individuals with prior justice system involvement and that there are tactical things we can do to help businesses navigate that decision."

"I know that this program will definitely be able to help me with keeping funds in my pocket," shared Sharmaine, who has participated in Wonolo's Path Forward program. "I definitely love it and would recommend this program to anyone who has a hard time finding jobs with their background."

The full research paper entitled "Increasing the Demand for Workers with a Criminal Record" is available from the National Bureau of Economic Research. To learn more about Wonolo's Path Forward program and to sign up, visit: https://www.wonolo.com/path-forward/.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry. Founded in 2014, Wonolo connects over one million workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of frontline jobs posted by thousands of businesses throughout the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

Contact

press@wonolo.com

https://www.wonolo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonolo Inc.