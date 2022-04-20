Wishpond Announces its Winback Business is Accelerating since being Acquired by Wishpond

Wishpond has completed its integration of assets previously acquired at the end of 2021 from Winback.

Since the beginning of the year, the Winback business has increased its number of clients by over 50%, including existing Wishpond clients.

Winback is positioned for future growth with the help of Wishpond's shared services and sales infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" of the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Winback business is performing better than expected since being acquired by Wishpond at the end of 2021.The number of Winback's customer installations is increasing, and it is now integrated across Wishpond's departments and sales channels. Since the beginning of this year, Winback has increased the number of clients by over 50%, including more than 180 Wishpond clients who are now trialing the platform under promotional pricing plans.

"Winback is proving to be a key acquisition for Wishpond," said Jordan Gutierrez, COO at Wishpond. "Winback offers many great opportunities for eCommerce stores to grow their revenue. Winback's abandoned cart SMS marketing is a powerful marketing tool; hence, we've had tremendous success in introducing Winback to our existing Wishpond clients."

Winback provides an automated short message service ("SMS") marketing platform for small and medium sized businesses, including a cart abandonment app for Shopify merchants, which installs with one click. Winback allows Shopify store owners to increase their revenue through high return on investment cart abandonment SMS campaigns. The cart abandonment app is triggered when a shopper browses but doesn't add anything to their cart. This service allows clients to use a tool that is proven to increase revenue and stickiness for customers visiting their sites.

Wishpond has also developed and launched new innovative features to the Winback platform since it acquired Winback. Some of the powerful new features that have been added to the Winback platform include:

"back in stock" messages to notify customers when a store has new inventory of items that were sold out;

product exclusions that let customers be very specific about which products to show in the browser abandon popup; and

upgrades to increase the Winback platform's performance and reliability

Wishpond has actively worked on enhancing Winback's product offering, customer support, and sales coverage after the acquisition in December 2021. As a result, the Winback business is attracting new clients through the Shopify App Store, Google Ads, webinars, and newsletters. Wishpond has also started using its outbound sales team to showcase this platform to its clients.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

