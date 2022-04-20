Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for transfer to a different judge.

In so doing, the Tennessee Court of Appeals also vacated the trial court judge's order imposing sanctions on Endo for alleged discovery violations, including the entry of a default judgment on liability.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals noted that its ruling was necessary "to promote confidence" in the judiciary after finding that the trial court judge, through various public comments and social media activity following his February 2022 entry of the default judgment, "positioned himself publicly as an interested community advocate…not an impartial adjudicator presiding over litigation."

The Clay County case involves claims by 13 Tennessee counties, 22 cities and towns within those counties and an individual plaintiff alleging that Endo's sale of prescription opioid medications violated Tennessee's Drug Dealer Liability Act.

