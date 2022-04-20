Placemakr Announces West Coast Expansion with First California Pop-Up Hotel Under New Brand

WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose to open for guest bookings in May

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a tech-enabled hospitality platform and operator, today announced the launch of its newest location, WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose. Launched in partnership with local Bay Area developer, Bayview Development Group, the new location marks the company's first property in California. Operating under the brand's unique pop-up model, guests can expect a unique apartment-hotel experience, one that blends the best amenities of home with the best services found in hospitality. Located at the award-winning Miro San Jose at 28 N 4th St. in downtown San Jose, guests will be able to book accommodations beginning in May of this year.

Placemakr Logo (PRNewswire)

WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose is located in the heart of the city and offers abundant opportunities to explore and discover San Jose and the greater Silicon Valley. In close proximity to historic San Pedro Square, there is no shortage of restaurants, bars and nightlife to enjoy. The property is one block from San Jose State University and blocks from the SoFA district, providing art galleries to browse and live music venues, as well as The Paseo for shopping. A short distance from the SJC International Airport and Diridon Station, getting to or from the property is as convenient as the amenities that surround it.

"On the heels of our recent funding and rebrand, we continue to be highly focused on quality assets in amazing neighborhoods to add to our portfolio. With that, we're so excited to join such a vibrant community for our first California project," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "Northern California is a unique area of the country where people come to work and play. They want the flexibility to stay for as short or as long as they like in accommodations that have the comforts of home, making Placemakr the perfect fit. Our guests will truly be able to stay like they're a local, in this gorgeous property located in the heart of everything."

Guests staying at WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose will have access to the upscale amenities offered within the apartment building. Including a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor seating and grilling areas, a private dog park and the ground floor Starbucks and upscale Italian restaurant coming soon.

"At Bayview Development Group, one of our core focuses is placemaking in great communities, how fortuitous that we get to do it with the amazing team at Placemakr. Partnering with them was a natural fit. Given their focus on striking that perfect blend of home and hospitality, we couldn't be more excited to bring this concept to Miro," said Matt Conti, Vice President of Development at Bayview Development Group. "We look forward to welcoming guests into our property and creating yet another must-see location for the San Jose community."

Following the company's recent funding round and the launch of the Placemakr brand, the company is pursuing aggressive growth into new geographic locations both with pop-up partnerships, property management agreements, and real estate acquisitions. Placemakr looks forward to announcing additional properties throughout the remainder of 2022. For more information, please visit placemakr.com

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flexible hospitality living platform, property manager, and real estate investor. Its techenabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or anywhere inbetween. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

About Bayview Development Group

Bayview Development Group is a privately held real estate development and investment firm focused on developing high-density, mixed-use projects in Northern California. Our commitment to quality, both in the projects we develop and the partners we choose, creates long-term economic benefit for the communities we are proud to be part of. Visit bayviewdevelopmentgroup.com to learn more.

Contact:

North 6th Agency for Placemakr

Shayla Ridore

Placemakr@n6a.com

401-464-1772

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Placemakr