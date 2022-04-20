JET LINX PARTNERS WITH ATP FLIGHT SCHOOL TO CREATE NEW CAREER PATH FOR FUTURE PILOTS

New Program Provides Expanded Career Opportunities for ATP Students and Flight Instructors

OMAHA, Neb., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 private terminal locations nationwide, today announced it has partnered with ATP Flight School (ATP), the nation's largest flight school, to create a new hiring pathway program that provides qualified ATP candidates with a direct path to join Jet Linx as a First Officer upon reaching qualifications as outlined within the program. The new partnership will enhance the pilot pipeline for Jet Linx and increase potential career opportunities for ATP students, graduates and instructors seeking to establish their career as a pilot in the private aviation industry.

"It is an honor to join forces with such a highly respected institution as ATP to create new career paths for their trained and qualified candidates," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "We are proud to partner with a likeminded and forward-thinking company who shares similar values and is equally committed to developing collaborative solutions that benefit our industry and help us prepare for the future."

Through the new partnership with ATP, over 2,000 qualified students and flight instructors from ATP, the nation's leading supplier of professionally trained airline pilot applicants, will have access to career opportunities with Jet Linx. The program is designed to offer eligible candidates a streamlined pathway from school to the flight deck with a leader in the private aviation industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jet Linx to provide ATP graduates a defined pathway to enter the corporate aviation sector flying for a reputable, expanding Part 135 operator," said Ashley Pillon, Director of Airline and Corporate Partnerships of ATP. "Jet Linx offers both a compelling career destination and a pathway to advance to a legacy airline."

Jet Linx's partnership with ATP represents yet another milestone in the Company's efforts to provide industry best career solutions that attract, develop and retain future pilots to the industry. In August 2019, Jet Linx partnered with Southwest Airlines Co. to create the Destination 225° program, an innovative pathway to facilitate entry into the aviation industry from initial training, to private aviation (Part 135), and then onto commercial aviation (Part 121).

