Jengo Facilities LLC had their annual meeting and celebrated achieving their strategic goals of revenue growth, client retention, talent growth and new industry clients

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jengo Facilities LLC, a facilities management company had their annual meeting to coincide with their third year of being in business which was on March 1, 2022. The meeting was convened to review their progress on accomplishing their five-year strategic plan which was developed in March of 2021. Their strategic plan outlined a strategy to diversify their clients, retain their existing clients, expand talent at all levels of the organization and grow their revenue.

Jengo Facilities LLC CEO, Alana Sutton Watkins shared at the meeting, "I am truly excited that we have accomplished our strategic goals. I want to thank all of our team members for making this possible". She then went on to share the following accomplishments:

Diversified their client base to now support:

Enhanced their relationship with K-12 schools by becoming a national consulting provider for the Allied Schools Cooperative.

Improved their leadership team by bringing on a new vice president with Brian McPherson , CFM, FMP and SFP who is a globally certified facility management professional with over 15 years of experience.

Increased their year over year annual revenue by 102% through organic sales and new customers.

Achieved 100% client retention through improved customer service by retaining their account leadership team and adding new employees to perform work previously completed by contractors.

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, maintenance, construction and consulting company. The company initially provided facility consulting and construction services. They have grown to now provide the following facilities services: cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, general maintenance, landscaping and other services. A certified African American and woman owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Instagram or Twitter.

