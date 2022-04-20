Invicti Security Announces Alex Bender as Chief Marketing Officer and John Mandel as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Cybersecurity industry veterans bring deep experience to expand Invicti's global brand and drive product innovation

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced two key additions to its leadership team: Alex Bender as Chief Marketing Officer and John Mandel as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Each brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience and will support Invicti's rapid expansion, revenue goals and customer innovation roadmap. The news comes on the heels of two other senior leadership hires in 2022 in preparation for a momentous year of growth.

Bender most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at ReliaQuest, a leading SaaS security MDR provider. Before ReliaQuest, he was the SVP of Global Marketing at Mimecast, where he helped scale the company from $145M in revenue to $500M and a $5B valuation. His cybersecurity experience also extends across RSA and the RSA Conference, Archer Technologies, McAfee and Tripwire. His expertise includes brand development and expansion, company positioning, digital go-to-market strategies, cybersecurity cloud solution launches and creating customer communities that spark innovation and maximize customer value.

"By bringing together two of the industry's most powerful brands, Netsparker and Acunetix, Invicti delivers the most modern AppSec platform in the market, and with more than 3,600 customers around the world relying on Invicti to secure their web applications, the company's reach is tremendous," said Bender. "There has never been more opportunity for elevating the Invicti brand and supporting the vision of a world where organizations are able to secure their entire web application perimeter - faster, with more accuracy and at scale."

Invicti's new SVP of Engineering, John Mandel, brings the critical perspective of the Invicti customer, with experience building and securing web applications for over 20 years. Mandel has owned the security posture for three enterprise companies and most recently was the Head of Engineering at Acquia, where he ensured the security of thousands of endpoints to deliver websites to customers. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Continuum (now ConnectWise), where he led the engineering, IT, cloud operations, and information security functions.

"I was drawn to Invicti because the technology is unmatched. Proof-Based Scanning provides vulnerability confirmation where it matters most and helps save organizations meaningful time and resources," said Mandel, "As a previous end-user of scanning technologies, I know having the right tools in place is a critical first step for any organization's AppSec program - and overall security posture. As we scale, I'm thrilled to continue to drive innovation within our DevSecOps platform to serve our customers around the world."

"Both Alex and John bring respective track-records for developing category leaders, deep cybersecurity experience, and a mindset of customer-centricity that will accelerate Invicti's dynamic growth even faster," said Invicti CEO Michael George. "We have further enhanced our leadership team with additional world-class talent to accelerate product innovation to dominate our sector."

The addition of Bender and Mandel comes at a time of record growth and expansion for Invicti. The company recently announced the consolidation of its flagship product, Netsparker , under the Invicti name and added Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to its platform to help teams mitigate open-source risks at the speed of innovation. In 2021, Invicti grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 50% and added nearly 750 new customers. After a $625 million capital investment led by Summit Partners last fall, Invicti expects to expand its employee base across every function of the business by as much as 40% this year.

About Invicti Security:

Invicti Security is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of even thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,600 organizations of all sizes all over the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

