InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Shopping Carts (DAL-116)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after I saw a child sneeze all over a shopping cart. I thought there should be an efficient way to dispense a disinfectant upon carts," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Texas, "so I invented MR. MIST. My design ensures that carts are clean, sanitized and ready for use."

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize shopping carts at groceries and stores. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually wipe or spray carts. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances sanitation and safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and shopping centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

