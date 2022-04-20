HAHN & HAHN'S CHRISTIANNE KERNS & LAURA FARBER NAMED LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced that its Mangaging Partner Christianne Kerns and Partner Laura Farber have been selected as honorees in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list, published today, recognizes professionals "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

Farber, a member of the firm's litigation and employment practice groups "is an accomplished trial lawyer in employment and commercial litigation, and personal injury," says the feature. "She is also a noteworthy leader in many organizations, including the American Bar Association (ABA)." This year, Farber has co-chaired the ABA's Coordinating Group on Practice Forward that has undertaken one of the largest surveys of the legal profession to understand the impact of the pandemic on the legal workforce, "which has had a disproportionate impact on women and parents of young children due to lack of childcare options. This survey identified the impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion given racial injustices," reports the publication. Based on the survey results, the ABA adopted childcare policies and is lobbying Congress to implement such policies to improve economic outcomes for women, parents of children, and those providing family care for seniors.

The publication notes that Kerns is "the first female managing partner of the prestigious 123-year-old Pasadena-based law firm, which has transitioned from a historic 'old-line firm' into a majority woman-owned firm." The feature adds that Kerns "is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations, developing, implementing, and driving organizational goals, procedures, and policies, managing firm lawyers and the executive director, collaborating with other partners and maintaining positive client relationships." A member of the firm's business practice, Kerns and her team handle sophisticated financing transactions and debt restructures, manage complex commercial business relationships and contracts, and lead multifaceted real estate deals and projects. She is a trusted board member and advisor to boards of directors, equity holders, and C-suite executives with a "track record of identifying and effectively addressing risks and legal issues and strategic and operational challenges with the overarching goal of optimizing results, value and ROI," says the feature.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

