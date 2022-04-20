Chief Data Officer Named to Lead imre Data Practice

Matthew Zogby and Christopher Lang join imre in key data leadership roles

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre puts a stake in the ground to be a leading data-driven marketing agency by naming Matthew Zogby as Chief Data Officer. Matthew's hire coincides with the addition of Christopher Lang as Head of Data Science, and the pair will set out how to redefine what data means to the agency and how data shows up for client partners.

Matthew joins imre with a focus on building out a data and analytics services stack capable of delivering against what modern marketers are looking for from their agency. Over the better part of the last two decades, he's worked with hundreds of clients to plan, build and generate value from data, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Media Effectiveness at Dentsu following previous roles at 360i, Solve(d) and FCB Health. Matthew's experience spans both consumer and healthcare and he enjoys applying practices and insights from both verticals to develop effective solutions and drive innovation. Matthew will report to David Imre, CEO at imre and serve as a member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

Integral to the development of the agency's data practice and vision is Christopher Lang, Head of Data Science. Christopher joins imre with nearly 10 years of data science experience supporting a mix of health and consumer brands, most recently serving as Vice President and Director of Data Science at Solve(d) as well as previous roles at FCB Health.

"Our agency superpower has long been led by empathy-driven insights. We're now looking to validate human insights with data points to build a stronger case for marketing investment with our client partners. We know that having the most sophisticated data practice is integral to growing into those responsibilities as AOR," said Dave Imre, CEO and Partner at imre. "The rich experience Matt and Chris bring to our mix of services is spotlighting the efficacy of the amazing programs we're already developing with our partners, and we're pleased to welcome them!"

"It's important we take an imaginative approach to data to help make decisions on the next best action, and the opportunity to bring this mindset to a quickly growing organization, reimagining how we think about data, is an exciting proposition, said Matthew. "It's been a pleasure to jump in with my cross-discipline partners to align our approach and focus on what is most important to our client partners, and I'm encouraged to see where the agency is headed."

The team expects to continue growing the data practice with additional services and key hires in the coming months.

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

