The Center for Policing Equity and the City of St. Louis Release the Full Reimagining Public Safety in the City of St. Louis Report

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) and the City of St. Louis announce the release of Reimagining Public Safety in the City of St. Louis: A Vision for Change , a comprehensive report outlining recommendations for a unilateral reimagining of public safety systems. The report details guidance for redirecting police services to critical areas of public need and building a network of systems and services to support community needs and ensure measures of safety for the entire community.

"Programs like Cops & Clinicians and 911 call diversion demonstrate how our alternative responses can save officer time and resources while connecting the right professional to the right call," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Center for Policing Equity to reimagine the way we deploy our public safety resources.

Dr. Tracie L. Keesee, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Social Justice Initiatives, Center for Policing Equity, states: "Reimagining public safety is the first step to improving access to resources that do more to reduce harm and create the opportunity for a holistic public safety system for each community member in St. Louis."

The recommendations are designed to address racial disparities and reduce the harm caused by the reliance on police. The report addresses gaps and inconsistencies in law enforcement policies, staffing and resourcing needs in the police department, and a need for improvement in both oversight and community resources. The recommendations are divided into suggestions to the Mayor's Office, the St. Louis Department of Public Safety, and guidance to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD).

The efforts to improve public safety began in 2016 when the City partnered with CPE to utilize the National Justice Database to thoroughly assess incidents, interactions, and various datasets related to policing trends in St. Louis. The reimagining report is the culmination of a comprehensive review of those findings and strategic collaboration between CPE, the Mayor's Office, the SLMPD, the St. Louis Department of Public Safety, the nonprofit Forward Through Ferguson, and the St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission. Collaboration has been and will continue to be integral to this process.

In addition, the report's recommendations were developed with structured research and a firm commitment to:

Far-reaching community perspectives

Quantitative research and data analysis

Qualitative interviews with the City of St. Louis and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; and

Thorough public safety policy review

The next stage of this reimagining process will include additional public discourse and close analysis of these recommendations by city leaders and community members. St. Louisans are encouraged to read the report and follow the official community page for updates and upcoming event details at facebook.com/CPEinSTL .

Contact our community partners directly via email at STLCommunity@policingequity.org to make your voice heard.

About Center for Policing Equity: As a research and action organization, Center for Policing Equity (CPE) produces analyses identifying and reducing the causes of racial disparities in law enforcement. Using evidence-based approaches to social justice, we use data to create levers for social, cultural and policy change. Center for Policing Equity also holds a 501(c)3 status.

