WINT announces industry-first solution to cut water-related carbon emissions in buildings

Leader in water management and leak-prevention solutions for enterprises launches data insights tool to help companies cut the greenhouse emissions resulting from water use and waste

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, announces a suite of new data-based insights and dashboards that empower companies to reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions related to water use and waste and to reduce their water and carbon footprints.

WINT's enhanced reporting now equips owners, contractors, facility managers and insurers with the information necessary to closely monitor the carbon impact of water use in their facilities. Paired with WINT's advanced analytics, the application's water-waste and carbon tracking solution allows users to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce waste, and limit the negative environmental impact of their water supply.

Research indicates that, on average, every 1,000 gallons of water consumed generate between 60 and 120 pounds of carbon emissions (or between 7-15 kg for each cubic meter of water). Buildings are a major source of water waste and carbon emissions: a single leaking toilet will typically lose water at the rate of 1 million gallons a year, which result in 4.5 tons of greenhouse emissions— similar to the total annual emissions from a passenger car. Considering that approximately 25% of the water in the built environment is wasted through leaks, outdated infrastructure, malfunctions, and human error, the global impact of water-related carbon emissions is enormous.

"Waste and inefficiency in the global water system are significant yet overlooked sources of carbon emissions," said Yaron Dycian, chief strategy officer for WINT. "Our new carbon reporting offering is the first solution of its kind in this industry. By allowing our customers to identify waste and track the emissions associated with water loss, we've given them an unprecedented new tool to reduce their facility's carbon impact and meet sustainability goals."

The launch of WINT's new enhanced carbon tracking feature comes as environmental impact is emerging to be a critical business consideration. In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission preliminarily approved new regulations that would require public companies to disclose information about carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. WINT's carbon-tracking tools allow businesses to monitor and manage emissions related to water use, proactively reduce these emissions, and provide detailed information about these emissions to shareholders, regulators, and the public.

The newly launched Water and Carbon Insights tool integrates with WINT's IoT water-flow analysis devices that provide real-time alerts and can automatically shut off water supplies when needed, allowing owners, developers, contractors, and facilities managers to reduce overall water consumption and its carbon footprint by an average of 20-25%.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources and dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, costs, emissions and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides solutions for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

