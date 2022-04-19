Vanco & ELCA Extend Partnership to Bring Online Giving and Virtual Church Technology to Congregations

5-year extension ensures ELCA congregations have access to the best giving and virtual church tools.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco, an industry leader in donation and virtual church technology, announces a 5-year extension to our longstanding Preferred Vendor relationship with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

It's never been more important for ELCA congregations to offer online giving and a seamless virtual church experience.

Vanco is excited to offer the best electronic giving and our new Vanco Live virtual church solution to ELCA congregations. With Vanco Live, a complete streaming tool, congregations can reshape their online worship experience, and drive meaningful engagement, outreach, and electronic giving, all within a single unified interface.

"We've worked closely with the ELCA for many years, and we're excited to extend our partnership well into the future," said Dan Gretz, Vanco Vice President for Strategic Partnerships. "As congregations and their members continue shifting toward attending church online, it's never been more important to offer online giving and a seamless virtual church experience. Aligned with the core value of serving our mutual communities, Vanco is excited to deliver the best giving and virtual service solution for ELCA congregations around the country."

Vanco helps nearly 4,000 ELCA congregations share their complete story online. Congregants stay connected with easy communication tools. Vanco offers a variety of plans designed to fit individual ELCA congregations' needs, and Vanco technology integrates with many church management software providers, making adoption at ELCA congregations seamless.

Congregations that use Vanco Faith see an average increase in giving of 26%. Vanco is committed to making contribution allocation easier without requiring churches to change their software.

"We've seen the benefits Vanco provides ELCA congregations over the years," said Jonathan Beyer, ELCA Executive for Information Technology. "We encourage our congregations to explore Vanco's services and learn how their technology improves giving, communications and online church streaming."

For more information on Vanco's online giving and church member engagement services, contact: sales@vanco.com, or 800.675.7430. For more information regarding Vanco's partnership with the ELCA, contact Ben Palosaari at 952.352.8097 or Ben.Palosaari@Vanco.com

At Vanco, we know how convenience impacts giving. Our online giving tools increase donations by an average of 26%. That's why we designed our software to simplify donations, making it the best online giving for churches. More than 25,000 churches and counting trust Vanco to help their ministries thrive. Schedule a customized demonstration today to see our tools in action and see how Vanco helps churches nationwide.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables educational organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 40,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

Vanco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vanco