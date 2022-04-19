STARLIGHT MUSIC INTRODUCES WEBSITE & TECHNOLOGY TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE WEDDING INDUSTRY

A Website and Backend Solution to Streamline & Simplify Booking Bands & Services While Offering Full Pricing Transparency, Availability & Customization

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Tyler, the CEO of a top national live music production company Starlight Music, has launched the company's new platform featuring proprietary technology that promises to be a disruptor in the wedding industry.

Budgeting for a wedding is one of the most challenging parts of getting married and finding the perfect entertainment at the right price can seem overwhelming. The new Starlight Music website gives clients instant access to the availability and pricing of the Starlight bands.

This new online platform provides total pricing transparency and gives users access to hundreds of newly accessible live video samples. Starlight's customers take control of their entire live entertainment experience by deciding when and if they would like to speak with a team member. They can view all of the bands' content, customize the acts, download proposals, watch FAQs answered by the Bandleaders and even book bands at the click of a button, prior to contacting the office. Or, they can choose to have a demo presentation via Zoom with the CEO.

www.StarlightMusic.com features 6 elite dance bands with over 100 performers, along with specialty acts and string performers, and the opportunity for new acts to join. For the first time, users will have instant access to nationwide pricing and can customize their entertainment in real-time.

Clients having an event requiring the bands to travel, will immediately be shown the price of the act, including all expenses such as hotels, airfare, food, sound, etc.

"I wanted to create a new technology to save customers money and time, while providing them a digital way to access all their wedding band needs," said Evan Tyler, who has produced weddings and events for VIP names including Billy Joel, Kevin Hart, Sean P-Diddy Combs, and more. "Our new platform puts clients and event planners in charge, streamlines the booking process, eliminates price gouging and allows for the entire experience of hiring a live band to be done at your pace, from the comfort of your computer."

