PANERA IS THE FIRST NATIONAL RESTAURANT COMPANY TO OFFER AN UNLIMITED SELF-SERVE BEVERAGE SUBSCRIPTION: INTRODUCING UNLIMITED SIP CLUB

ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera announces the launch of Unlimited Sip Club, the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages. For $10.99 per month (plus tax), Panera is expanding its industry-disrupting unlimited coffee subscription to incorporate the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas (regular, Sweet Tea* and Passion Papaya Green Iced Tea), Agave Lemonade, Pepsi-Cola fountain beverages, and Panera's newly launched Charged Lemonades**. Guests who sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club from today through May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4**.

"At Panera, we believe in making great food experiences accessible to all—we're disrupting fast casual once again, providing unlimited access to high-quality beverages at tremendous value—just $10.99 a month," said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. "Our guests have loved the subscription model and the convenience and value it brings to their daily lives. From our new Charged Lemonades to our fan favorite Passion Papaya Green Iced Tea to bubly™ Lime from PepsiCo, we're excited to give our guests even more choice and more beverage options to fuel their day."

Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera®, Panera's free loyalty program. MyPanera members can register today for the subscription via the Panera website, mobile app and kiosk and unlimited self-serve beverages are just an order away. In total, 26 beverages are now part of Unlimited Sip Club, including:

Drip Hot Coffee (100% Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

Iced Coffee (100% Colombian Dark Roast)

Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer , Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach , Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

Fountain Soda (Pepsi ® , Diet Pepsi ® , Mountain Dew ® , Sierra Mist ® , bubly™ Lime, Brisk ® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper ® , and Canada Dry ® Ginger Ale )

Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

Launching alongside Unlimited Sip Club are new Panera Charged Lemonades, a thirst-quenching beverage that brings energizing lift in bold, bright flavors. Fueled by Clean caffeine from Guarana and green coffee extract, Charged Lemonades come in three inspired and vibrant flavor combinations: Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry and Mango Yuzu Citrus. Each beverage strikes the perfect balance of flavor and energy, mixing Panera's signature Agave Lemonade with delicious flavors and enhancing the beverage with a caffeinated boost. In fact, a 20 fl. oz. Charged Lemonade without ice has about the same amount of caffeine as a Panera 20 fl. oz. hot Dark Roast coffee.

"Our three new Charged Lemonades are a refreshing new way to get your energy boost in true Panera fashion - with delicious flavors, powered by Clean plant-based caffeine from guarana and green coffee extract. Using our iconic Agave Lemonade as the base, our chefs added bold flavors like Mango Yuzu and Fuji Apple," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "These Charged Lemonades reach a new guest looking for an alternative to traditional energy drinks, and are great examples of our culinary principle, The Familiar, Made FantasticTM. With the addition of Charged Lemonades, the Unlimited Sip Club has a distinctive portfolio of drinks that can satisfy all our guests."

"PepsiCo is excited to partner with Panera to reshape the way beverages are served with The Unlimited Sip Club," said Scott Finlow, Global CMO Foodservice, PepsiCo. "We are continuously innovating our portfolio of beverages to meet the complex and ever-evolving needs of consumers and this first-of-its-kind subscription program provides Panera customers with beverage options for every occasion throughout the day."

Panera self-serve beverages are available nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera's e-commerce site, and via the Panera app. The new Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for $10.99 per month plus tax and includes one self-serve beverage every two hours during regular bakery-cafe hours, including free refills at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Guests who sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club from today through May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4.

*Available only in select markets

**New and lapsed subscribers that sign up for an Unlimited Sip Club Subscription from 4/19/2022 through 5/6/2022 will receive free Unlimited Sip Club Subscription through July 4, 2022. The Unlimited Sip Club Subscription ("Beverage Subscription") is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial or discounted offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $10.99 plus tax for the monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every thirty (30) days thereafter until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Cancellation section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on the Panera Bread app. The Beverage Subscription entitles eligible subscribers to the following Subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (Regular, Sweet, and Passion Papaya Green iced teas, and Agave lemonade) and Charged Lemonade beverages (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu and Strawberry Lemon Mint) once every two hours plus unlimited refills. Excludes all other beverages, including without limitation, cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations including but not limited to added Espresso and Syrups are not included in the Beverage Subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply. Other additions such as Milk, Skim Milk, Almond Milk, Half & Half, Sweeteners are included in the monthly subscription price. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third party delivery sites. One subscription per person. Visit here for complete terms www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub . No cash back unless required by law. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. Cannot be combined with other promotions.

About Panera Bread

30 years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads, and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to Clean food, which is food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of March 29, 2022, there were 2,117 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

