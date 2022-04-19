MTStreets' New Single "E.T.A." Celebrates Co-dependent Relationships

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami based pop artist MTStreets released his new single "E.T.A.," on Instagram and all major platforms. It's an up-tempo banger inspired by Queens' iconic, "Somebody to Love." The song examines the lives of co-dependent Ex's, one who wants the other to come over at 2:22 AM. The lyrics include a hook that gets stuck in your head, "Send me your E.T.A. Tell me you're on your way." The song was also released with an emotionally charged lyric video. https://youtu.be/-WvwNgEkKuE

MTStreets (PRNewswire)

Estimates suggest over 90 percent of Americans demonstrate codependent behaviors. Add loneliness, alcohol, depression, and set the clock to 2:22 AM. Is there any wonder why texts start flying in dysfunctional directions? MTStreets' "E.T.A." exposes vulnerability. "Are you on your way? I really need you bad. I've been out for a while and now I need you. I'm not doing great. I need to find somebody to talk to."

"We've all been there," MTStreets says. "We're hurting, we're lonely, and we reach out to someone we know we should leave behind."

"I wrote the song with my eyes closed imagining a late-night text exchange between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In my imagination, Kanye reached out in a late-night-lonely moment and against her better judgement Kim went over to his place anyway." Relationships are tricky, even the best ones. They have layers of complexity and some of those layers help us make bad choices, particularly at 2:00 in the morning," said MTStreets.

The new single, combines earnest lyrical themes with up-tempo, heartfelt melodies to create emotionally charged storytelling. The song firmly lands in the pop lane and features a hip-hop beat behind it. That's an intentional tribute to MTStreets' time living in Los Angeles where so much of his day to day musical life was grounded in rap and hip-hop through working with mega talented people like Cicero of 808 Mafia. "I found a way to make pop music for people in pain by layering just enough hip-hop to make my sound push the edges of hope."

About MTStreets: He is a huge advocate for mental health and addiction through various non-profits. This anchors him to living life with a bigger sense of purpose. You can learn more about MTStreets at the official MTStreets website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ddbliss Group