LEONID, Formerly Endeavour, Announces New Name

Positions company for future growth serving the needs of Government Contractors

LOS ANGELES , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavour is now LEONID, the leading Government Contracting financing partner and a Department of Defense (DoD) Trusted Capital Provider. LEONID empowers small and medium-sized (SMB) government contractors with needed capital to succeed in supporting the U.S. Federal Government's mission, specializing in National Security, DoD and Aerospace missions. The name LEONID was chosen to provide a distinctive name and visual representation that more accurately communicates the firm's vision of supporting intricate, government contract projects that bring the most good to our country's collective future.

LEONID (PRNewswire)

"Like the annual meteor showers that inspired the new name, LEONID traces a path forward for change-makers by offering a better way to access the capital they need to rapidly fulfill their government contracts," explained LEONID Co-Founder, Chris Lay.

LEONID was founded in 2019 with a mission-oriented funding model designed to drive meaningful impact and help fund companies that want to use their innovations to help aid and empower those who serve and protect our nation. To date, LEONID has funded more than $10 million in loans while giving 50 percent of the firm's profits to organizations that support military families and veterans.

"We witnessed cutting-edge contractors struggling to access the working capital they needed while in the payment pipeline and knew we could offer a better path for them," explained LEONID Co-Founder James Parker. "It takes an innovative approach to fund innovators."

"LEONID not only values innovation and provides a valuable path for contractors to more effectively serve the critical needs of our country's defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, and aerospace communities, but they also honor service and sacrifice by channeling half of their profits into the communities of veterans and military families," stated United States Army Lieutenant General (Ret) Michael Douglas Barbero. "LEONID is looking to grow their support and seeking government contracting entrepreneurs looking for capital stability."

Leonid Finance provides SMB government contractors with several financing programs including Government Accounts Receivable Financing, Government Invoice Financing and Lift-Off SBIR STTR advance financing program. The firm's Balance Sheet as a Service (BSaaS) solves a common challenge within the currently underfunded government contracting industry

About LEONID

LEONID is a financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID offers advance financing on SBIR and STTR contract and funding for unpaid invoices up to $10,000,000. The firm can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses. LEONID contributes 50 percent of net profits to mission-oriented charitable causes that are committed to veterans' causes and warfighter support. Learn more at leonidfinance.io.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEONOID