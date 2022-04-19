Innovative, Private School Open House April 23: Preschool through 12th Grade Students in Calabasas, California

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron are opening MUSE Global School - Calabasas to families searching for in-person learning for their children in preschool, elementary, middle and high school on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at from 9:30am-12:00pm.

The Open House will give prospective families the opportunity to meet administrators, teachers, and current families as well as explore the 22-acre, eco-friendly campus nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains. There will be delicious plant-based food, crafts, and exploration for all! "We are thrilled to have students on campus in our thriving & creative learning environment. Students come to life at MUSE Global School learning through their passions and experience academic skills and content through hands-on and relevant learning. The entire community is guided by our Five Pillar approach, engaging and experiencing our curriculum through travel, leadership, and celebrating their unique gifts and talents", said Suzanne McClure, Head of School.

There will be another opportunity for elementary students to experience a day at MUSE Global School on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:30 - 12:30pm. Rising 1st through 5th grade students will experience fun breakout sessions with both academic and specialist teachers, with a focus on our amazing curriculum highlighting what it is like to be a MUSE Global student every day!

Both events will be held at MUSE Global School - Calabasas at 1666 Las Virgenes Canyon Rd, Calabasas, CA 92302. In order to attend, families must register by emailing Alexandra Pesko, Director of Admissions at alexandra@museschools.com . MUSE Global School - Calabasas is now accepting enrollment applications for preschool - 12th grade students for Fall 2022. Due to small class sizes, there will be waitlists forming soon - for more information, visit www.museglobalschoolca.com to apply.

About MUSE Global School - Calabasas

MUSE Global School - Calabasas is an innovative, holistic, private school offering in-person education for early childhood–12th grade students. As the beacon of sustainability, MUSE offers an inspirational, outdoor campus and education like none other. MUSE Global School specializes in teaching the whole child by going beyond academics — connecting with students by teaching communication, self-efficacy, and sustainability through passion-based learning. The private school is internationally recognized, provides an award-winning education with 18 years of innovative curriculum, veteran teachers, and is WASC accredited.

