FB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders

FB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FB:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26061&from=4

Meta Platforms, Inc. NEWS - FB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Meta Platforms, Inc. you have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26061&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm