ECI Group Announces Opening of The Corwyn South Point Apartments in McDonough, GA With Opening of Onsite Leasing Office, Gated, Luxury Community now at 65% Leased for Initial Released Units

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group with partner Parse Capital announces The Corwyn South Point opened the community's onsite leasing office and welcomed the first residents who have taken occupancy. The Class A, newly developed, 260-unit project is located at 1000 Columns Drive in rapidly growing Henry County, GA. Resident move-ins began April 1st in the just-released first building, which is now 65% leased. The entire 10-building project is 20% preleased with move-ins scheduled for the second building later this month. The remaining 8 buildings are expected to be completed sequentially throughout the summer with construction completion in the third quarter. The Corwyn, a new Class A apartment brand for ECI, was developed by ECI Capital and constructed by ECI Construction.

"The Corwyn South Point has been met with extraordinary enthusiasm from people seeking a sophisticated, modern design in a walkable, neighborhood setting," said Jimmy Baugnon, Chief Investment Officer at ECI Group. "Residents of The Corwyn can walk to over 700,000+ square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment options at South Point and are within a few minutes' drive of I-75 and the job centers of McDonough and suburban Atlanta. ECI is excited to add to the availability of rental units within an area experiencing very high demand."

The Corwyn South Point features spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom entertainment-friendly apartments. A state-of-the-art fitness center with a spin/yoga room, Rideshare lounge with coffee bar and a work room/business center will deliver at the same time as Building 2 later this spring.

By summer, residents will have access to a spectacular 2,000 square foot clubhouse with kitchen, a Gathering Room with a lounge, fireplace, TV and Media center with a gaming area and seating, a resort-style pool with a sun shelf and deck, outdoor seating alongside a grilling and fire pit space and a courtyard with greenspace set with lawn games and a bocce court. A dog park and pet wash station complete the amenities for residents with pets.

The Corwyn South Point community features include:

Ideal location just off South Point Blvd. steps from South Point shopping and minutes from I-75

Pet Friendly with fenced-in bark park, grooming spa, and community garden

Electric vehicle charging stations

Garages available*

Tranquil pond with fountain and walking path

Resort-style swimming pool with sundeck

Fitness center with cardio & free weights, yoga/spin room

Clubhouse with game tables, wi-fi lounge, and co-workspace

Outdoor kitchen with grilling area

24-Hour package concierge system

Gated community

*Select areas

Apartment amenities include:

Private fresh air patio/balcony

Kitchen island with stylish pendant lighting

Open concept kitchens with granite countertops & stainless-steel appliances

Full size washer/dryer

Airy 9 ft ceilings (10 ft ceilings in many units)

Large kitchen pantry, linen & walk-in closets in every home

Luxury wood style plank flooring; granite countertops

Two elegant cabinet color schemes to choose from

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About Parse Capital

Parse Capital is a commercial real estate finance company focused on providing capital to developers and financial sponsors for the acquisition, recapitalization, and development of multifamily apartment communities in well located, growth markets throughout the United States. Founded by real estate and capital markets professionals with significant expertise developing tailored financial solutions, Parse has a committed, long-term capital base to finance multifamily transactions behind all types of senior lenders, including GSE's, commercial banks, insurance companies and conduits. For more information, please visit Parse's website at www.parsecap.com

