NEWS CONFERENCE by the National Air Disaster Foundation (NADF)

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 1:00pm

Doors open 12 noon.

The National Press Club, (Press.org)

529 14th St NW, Washington DC 20046

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family members and experts will demonstrate Russian involvement with three passenger aviation disasters killing 663 passengers from 32 countries. Polish family members, and from The Netherlands, U.S., and special guests, will remember and provide important facts and the latest updates about the following:

"Smolensk" April 10, 2010, from Warsaw, Poland to Smolensk, Russia. Poland's equivalent to "Air Force One" PLF 101. Passengers included the President of Poland, First Lady, top government officials, and families of the Katyn victims. After 12 years, we are finally learning more from the Final Conclusions released on April 11, 2022. https://SmolenskCrashNews.com

MH17, Malaysia Airlines July 17, 2014. Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has claimed that the MH17 plane was targeted by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces. The Dutch government and over 400 next of kin have sued Russia at the European Court of Human Rights because Russia is held responsible for the downing of flight MH17. Learn more about the investigations, trial, criminal prosecution, and continued legal actions from the dedicated family members. https://MH17.legal

KL007, Korean Airlines scheduled flight from NYC JFK to Seoul, South Korea.

August 31, 1983. Shot down and crashed into the Sea of Japan by a Soviet Sukhoi Su-15 using air-to-air missiles, and allegedly being mistaken as a U.S. spy plane.

Wikipedia "Korean Air Lines flight 007" www.Rescue007.org and Facebook

The challenges continue for the international community as to how to serve justice for these crimes, and, however rare they may be, other aviation terrorist attacks.

National Air Disaster Foundation (NADF) was founded in 1995 by air crash survivors and victim's family members from the U.S. and worldwide. All are welcome who support our Founding Goals: To raise the standard of Aviation Safety, Security, Survivability, and to Support victims' families, so that others are not harmed.

View original content:

SOURCE National Air Disaster Foundation (NADF)