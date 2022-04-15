New Orleans Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

NEW ORLEANS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Orleans Job Corps campus has immediate availability to safely provide a campus setting to educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.

The New Orleans Job Corps culinary arts students had the unique opportunity to work alongside Centerplate during the NCAA Men’s Final Four at the Smoothie King Center. (PRNewswire)

At the New Orleans Job Corps, the campus has the capacity to serve 186 students aged 16-24 in areas such as Certified Nursing Assistant, Electrical, Carpentry, and Culinary Arts. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help them fill in-demand and well-paying positions. This includes Ochsner Health System, Centerplate, and East Jefferson Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the New Orleans Job Corps has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the New Orleans Job Corps has resumed full operation.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened our training opportunities and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," said Michael Fernandez, the Center Director at the New Orleans Job Corps campus. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in the greater New Orleans area, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The New Orleans Job Corps campus has already demonstrated they are able to serve students safely and effectively despite COVID. The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps' dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:

Christopher Wyre

Outreach and Admissions Manager

Ph: (504) 484-3505

EM: wyre.christopher@jobcorps.org

About ODLE Management

Founded in 2004 by Lisa S. Odle, President and CEO, ODLE Management Group, LLC is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses to include outreach, admissions and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, Odle is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

Media Contact(s):

Trish Jones Mondero

Odle Management Group, LLC

Phone: (602) 622-7941

