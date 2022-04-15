David L. Carrasco Job Corps is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

EL PASO, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The David L. Carrasco Job Corps campus has immediate availability to safely provide campus living, overall health and wellness, and educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.

Recently, welding students from the David L. Carrasco Job Corps in El Paso participated in a statewide competition sponsored by Sun City Welding Academy, Outlaw Leather and Northern Tool + Equipment. Job Corps participated in both the team competition and individual competition, and in fact, Carrasco swept the podium by taking first, second and third place in the Gas Metal Arc Welding contest. (PRNewswire)

At the David L. Carrasco Job Corps, the campus has the capacity to serve 379 students aged 16-24 in areas such as Automotive Technician, Welding, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, and Rehabilitation Technician. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help them fill in-demand and well-paying positions. This includes Proactive Motion Therapy, La Quinta Inn and Fox Toyota.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the David L. Carrasco Job Corps campus has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the campus is now ready to expand its training opportunities.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has [reopened/expanded our training opportunities] and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," stated Doe Attipoe the Center Director at the David L. Carrasco Job Corps campus. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in El Paso, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The David L. Carrasco Job Corps campus has already demonstrated they are able to provide safe and healthy residential living and serve students effectively despite COVID. The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

About ODLE Management

Founded in 2004 by Lisa S. Odle, President and CEO, ODLE Management Group, LLC is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses to include outreach, admissions and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, Odle is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

