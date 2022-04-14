Walker & Dunlop Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on May 5, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 842 5966 3665, Password 232851. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

