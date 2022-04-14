Nayax and American Express Partner to Enable Payments in UK

UK will be first Nayax markets to enable acceptance of American Express® Cards

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, is proud to announce an integration partnership with American Express across EEA & UK markets. Nayax UK will be the first office to implement this change in the UK, across all Nayax VPOS Touch and Onyx cashless payment devices installed across unattended industries, including vending, self-service laundromats, kiddie rides, office coffee services, automated car washes, and more. This will enable Nayax retailers to accept American Express® Cards for all purchases and services.

With Nayax's recent firmware release, all VPOS Touch and Onyx devices in this market will be able to accept American Express transactions. To support its retailers, Nayax and American Express will provide marketing material to raise awareness of the new payment options among customers.

"American Express is excited to partner with Nayax, enabling more Nayax locations across the UK to welcome our loyal and high spending Cardmembers. Through such partnerships, we're adding thousands of new locations every year, meaning our Cardmembers have an even greater choice of where they can use their card," stated Keith McDonald, Vice President, Aggregation & Small Merchant Partnerships, American Express UK.

"Nayax UK is thrilled to be working with American Express, enabling American Express Card transactions for our customers. This move aligns with our mission to provide Nayax customers with opportunities for ongoing business growth and opening the potential for increased revenue opportunities for our customers," says Lewis Zimbler, Managing Director, Nayax UK. "Our advantage of in-house R&D and payment teams consistently propels Nayax to the top and strengthens Nayax's position in the market."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 550 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

