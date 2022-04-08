First Horizon Corporation Announces Revised Release Date of April 19, 2022 for First Quarter Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) announced today that, in light of the proposed transaction with TD Bank Group, it now plans to release first quarter financial results on April 19, 2022 after the close of the market. The earnings materials will be available on the FHN website at ir.firsthorizon.com under Events and Presentations. FHN also noted that management no longer plans to conduct conference calls in reference to the earnings materials.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation