Contrast Security Co-Founder and CTO Hosting API Workshop and Session at APIsecure

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Williams' upcoming session "Defending APIs from the Inside-Out" and sponsorship of APIsecure , which is taking place virtually April 6-7, 2022. Jeff Williams will also host a workshop titled "Hands-on Testing and Protecting APIs" at APIsecure, which is the world's first conference dedicated to API threat management.

Contrast Security Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

"API Security testing and vulnerability analysis has continued to become more complex due to the growing number of cloud and on-prem ecosystems being leveraged by organizations looking at digital transformation. Unfortunately, traditional tools can no longer properly assess and gather the context needed from these multitudes of systems, resulting in massive numbers of both false positive and false negatives," said Jeff Williams , Co-Founder and CTO at Contrast Security. "I'm looking forward to attending APISecure and encouraging developers to think about security from the inside out as this is the best approach to building security into your APIs and to create safeguards from vulnerabilities."

What: Jeff Williams' speaking session "Defending APIs from the Inside-Out" will educate attendees on how to improve API Security as well as how to leverage modern tools to gain context of how APIs work across interconnected APIs, microservices, web apps, frameworks, libraries, and serverless functions across multiple cloud and on-premise environments in order to properly deploy security testing and vulnerability analysis. During the fast-paced "Hands-on Testing and Protecting APIs" workshop attendees will see how a modern code security platform can make security easy, fast, and fun while learning how to:

Automate API Security Testing

Ensure your APIs are using open source safely

Detect API attacks

Prevent API vulnerabilities from being exploited

When: Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:05 am EST (speaking session) Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 pm EST (workshop)

Register: To register for APIsecure and Jeff Williams' speaking session or workshop, please visit https://hopin.com/events/apisecure-2022?utm_source=Contrast%20Security&utm_campaign=Contrast%20Security .

Contrast Security accurately monitors and continuously tests for any API security vulnerabilities within customers' applications. To learn more about Contrast Security's API security testing capabilities, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/solutions/api-security .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

