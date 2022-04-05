The Big "I" and Reagan Consulting Team Up with ennabl To Support the 30th Annual Best Practices Study

GREENWICH, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1993, Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, and the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") have joined forces to produce the Best Practices Study , a comprehensive examination of the top performing agencies across the country. The Study compiles benchmarking data on the key metrics of agency performance and value, including revenue growth and profitability, financial stability, expense management, and sales and operations productivity.

This year, these two organizations have teamed up with ennabl , a leading provider of technology solutions to insurance brokers, to enhance the experience of study participants through ennabl's broker data platform. Nominated agencies are now able to log onto a dedicated Best Practices Study platform, where they can enter agency information to participate in the Best Practices Study, see how they perform relative to their peers, and download their specific Agency Performance Analysis (APA) reports.

"The Reagan Consulting & Big 'I' Best Practice Study is a fantastic resource for agencies to understand how their organizations compare to other top-performing peers and find opportunities to improve their businesses. We are thrilled to be working with ennabl to provide an updated and streamlined experience for our Study participants," said Tom Doran, a partner at Reagan Consulting.

Kabir Syed, CEO and founder of ennabl, stated, "We are very honored to be working with Reagan, whose reputation as the premier consulting partner to the world of insurance distributors is unmatched and we are excited to be a part of this year's Reagan & Big 'I' Best Practices Study."

About Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA)

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice® brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies. Visit the Big "I" at www.independentagent.com .

About Reagan Consulting

Reagan Consulting is a financial and management consulting firm specializing in services to the insurance distribution system. Clients include the leading brokers, agents, and bank-insurance programs in the United States. They provide thought leadership to the banking and insurance industries through perennial research, seminars, and other industry forums. Visit Reagan Consulting at https://reaganconsulting.com/ .

About ennabl

ennabl is a platform that unifies data to enhance the ability of insurance brokers to source, advise and manage clients. Former Marsh managing director and founder of RiskMatch, Kabir Syed, put his 20-year insurance industry experience to work to fix significant issues plaguing the industry. Syed assembled a world-class team of engineers, data experts, interface designers, and industry veterans to build a platform that will transform how insurance brokers do business. Visit ennabl at www.ennabl.com

