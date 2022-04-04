New 65+ Primary Care Clinic Raising the Standard for Healthcare

Patient-Focused Health Network, SaludVIP, Opens New Primary Care Clinic to Provide Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community in Marion Oaks

TAMPA, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaludVIP, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Marion Oaks.

Despite the ongoing challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, SaludVIP continues to demonstrate their ability to provide high-quality care to their patients during the most challenging of times.

The new clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies allowing patients to receive all the care they need under one roof.

"We are proud to be bringing a revolutionary healthcare facility to the Marion Oaks neighborhood that will provide primary care along with a community center for our patients," Dr. Gilfredy Acevedo Hernandez of SaludVIP said. "We are excited to meet new patients and provide them with the quality preventive care they have earned and deserve."

SaludVIP uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, SaludVIP believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, SaludVIP encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to make care accessible to all patients, SaludVIP helps to eliminate potential health care burdens by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. SaludVIP physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

The new SaludVIP primary care clinic, located at 194 Marion Oaks Blvd., Ocala, FL, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call 352-480-0679 or visit www.SaludVIP.com to learn more.

About SaludVIP

Serving growing Hispanic communities throughout Florida, SaludVIP is part of the larger health network brand VIPcare. Together they operate over 49 clinics that provide care to Medicare Advantage patients utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, SaludVIP's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare. SaludVIP patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

