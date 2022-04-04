Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against First High-School Education (NYSE: FHS). The investigation results from inaccurate statements First High-School Education may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether First High-School Education properly disclosed the impact of government regulations on its kindergarten through grade nine tutoring business.

