B9 launches Debit Card with 4% Cashback Program to Fight Inflation

B9 is a mobile B2C ecosystem platform that helps under-banked working individuals better their financial health and offers its members up to 4% cash back.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B9 is delighted to announce the introduction of a cashback program that will give B9 members up to 4% of the value of their transactions to help fight inflation.

Mainstream financial institutions traditionally reserve cash back for use with credit cards, which falls outside the reach of B9's audience - due to low credit scores/adverse credit history. B9 seeks to change this and will offer cashback to B9 members whenever they make everyday purchases of fast food, at restaurants, or for gas with their B9 debit cards.

"We are in a time where we are facing some of the highest inflation levels the US has ever seen. Unfortunately, high inflation directly affects millions of hard-working individuals like many of B9's members the most," said B9 Founder & CEO Sergio Terentev. "B9's cashback program will help B9 members to make some of their hard-earned money back by offering them cashback in categories such as gas which has seen its prices skyrocket."

Unlimited cashback match! Customers who spend a minimum of $500 in select categories will get 2% cashback by the 7th of the following month. And at the beginning of next year, B9 will match their total with an additional 2%.

B9's cashback program is a revolutionary offering for its members and is aligned with B9's commitment to providing fair and beneficial banking products previously unavailable to its members.

