Wishpond's Brax Enhances Native Advertising Platform through Partnership with ROI Marketplace and Integration with MGID

Brax announces partnership with ROI Marketplace LLC., a leading native ad agency

Joe Burton , CEO of ROI Marketplace, has joined Brax's Advisory Panel

Brax completes integration of its advertising optimization platform with MGID Inc., the foremost native advertising platform for publishers

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Brax subsidiary has entered into a partnership with ROI Marketplace LLC. ("ROI Marketplace"), a leading native advertising agency. The partnership aims to promote Brax's platform and migrate ROI Marketplace's existing customer base onto Brax's platform. In addition, Joe Burton, CEO of ROI Marketplace and a frequent speaker at industry events, such as Affiliate World and TES Conference, will join Brax's Advisory Panel, bringing years of experience managing native advertising campaigns to Brax's product development team.

Wishpond (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Brax's General Manager, Kevin Ho commented on the significance of the partnership, "We're incredibly excited for our partnership with Joe and the team from ROI Marketplace. They are true leaders and innovators in the native advertising space, and their agency complements Brax's technology offering perfectly. We are looking forward to our future together, in which we will provide innovative native advertising solutions to our customers."

ROI Marketplace, listed on Inc. magazine's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, is considered a market leader in the native advertising space. ROI Marketplace was recently awarded the Native Media Innovator of the Year (Media Innovator Awards).

"I am excited to be joining the team over at Brax," said Joe Burton, CEO, ROI Marketplace. "I have worked with Brax in various capacities over the past eight years and always thought they had an amazing team. The native advertising landscape is changing daily and any company doing native advertising at scale should be using a system like Brax's. ROI Marketplace has long been considered one of the top native marketing agencies in the world and to have the honor to work with a top native advertising optimization platform such as Brax, is something we are enthusiastic about. Together we will refine and continue to build on their amazing technology to deliver all the tools and resources any media buyer needs to be successful."

Wishpond is also pleased to announce the release of Brax's integration with MGID Inc. ("MGID"), the provider of a native advertising network with access to over 32,000 publishers worldwide reaching over 850 million unique visitors a month. This new integration opens up the door for Brax to onboard a wider audience of advertisers while simultaneously giving Brax's current customer base more ad network options to choose from.

Features of this integration include the ability to manage MGID ad spend directly inside of Brax, and to create MGID ads directly within Brax with the option to publish them across other ad networks simultaneously. Wishpond also offers built-in optimization tools such as A/B split testing for ads and the ability to create rules to optimize ad campaigns across multiple ad platforms.

Wishpond looks forward to working with ROI Marketplace and MGID.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About ROI Marketplace Ltd.

ROI Marketplace is a premier digital advertising agency based out of Buffalo, New York. With a highly experienced team of media buyers driving a client-focused mentality, ROI Marketplace has grown to new heights over the last few years and were awarded the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies award in 2020. Providing a holistic approach to your digital marketing from copywriting and content creation, to page design, and finishing off with managing your marketing campaigns and promoting your offers on the native advertising platforms, ROI Marketplace are helping their clients to consistently get exposure to millions of people each month.

Led by CEO Joe Burton, a world-renowned native advertising expert, and public speaker, ROI Marketplace manages over $30,000,000 in advertising spend each year from both small to medium-sized businesses, and large multinational organizations through their innovative and game-changing approach to digital advertising that has long term positive impacts on your entire marketing efforts.

