S&W Seed Company to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

LONGMONT, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing....
S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company)(PRNewswire)

The Company's webcast fireside chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/sanw/2050155. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado . S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-spring-2022-investor-conference-301515149.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.